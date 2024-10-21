NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Navy Crew Confirmed Dead

The plane crashed on a training flight near Mt. Rainier.

Two naval aviators whose EA-18G Growler crashed at about 6,000 feet near Mt. Rainier in Washington State last week have been declared dead by the Navy. An Army Special Forces team reached the wreckage of the electronics warfare aircraft in challenging terrain and the Navy confirmed on Sunday that the operation changed from a rescue to recovery and salvage.

The crew, who have not been identified, were serving with Electronic Attack Squadron at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island when they went down on a training flight. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers,” said Cmdr. Timothy Warburton, commanding officer of the aviators’ Electronic Attack Squadron. “Our priority right now is taking care of the families of our fallen aviators. ... We are grateful for the ongoing teamwork to safely recover the deceased.”

Russ Niles
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
