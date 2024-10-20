NBAA-BACE 2024: Honeywell Forecast Paints Rosy Future

NBAA-BACE is launching on a hopeful note with the the annual Honeywell Global Business Aviation Outlook predicting strong and stable growth in the industry for the next five years. The crystal balling also predicts demand for 8500 new business aircraft worth $280 billion during that period, up a little from earlier forecasts and prompting some manufacturers to ramp up production. At the same time, customers demand has leveled off, suggesting a more balanced market it taking hold according to the survey, which was released on Sunday in Las Vegas on the eve of the big show.

“The business aviation industry is in a prolonged period of healthy growth, and we don’t see that positive trend changing any time soon,” said Heath Patrick, president, Americas Aftermarket, Honeywell

Aerospace Technologies. “Business aviation continues to see more users and, as a result, manufacturers

are ramping up production to keep pace with growing demand, a trend we expect to continue for the

foreseeable future."