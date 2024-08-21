NBAA Trade Show Will Feature AAM Hopefuls

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced it will feature three top contenders in the advanced air mobility (AAM) movement at the trade group’s 2024 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in October. The Emerging Tech Pavilion on the convention display floor will include a significant presence from Electra.aero, Joby Aviation, and Lilium, as well as other representatives of the AAM industry expected to join the list of exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 22-24.

NBAA cites Virginia-based Electro.aero as developing “hybrid-electric Ultra Short airplanes that take off and land in under 100 feet, transport up to nine passengers or 2,500 pounds of cargo on routes up to 500 nautical miles.” California-based Joby Aviation is described as building an all-electric, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft…” intended for fast, quiet and convenient passenger service. Based in Germany, Lillium is developing a fully electric jet capable of vertical takeoff and landing and “can carry six passengers and is designed for regional and intercity distances,” according to NBAA.