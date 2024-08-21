Freight Carrier Atlas Air Partners On Pilot Academy

International cargo carrier Atlas Air announced on Monday (August 19) it has formed a partnership with Spartan Education Group to create Atlas Cadet Academy at a dedicated facility in West Chicago, Illinois. The program is tailored to train pilots for Atlas’s fleet of Boeing 747, 767, and 777 widebody freighters. Atlas believes it is the only program formulated to specialize in cargo operations.

As such, the training curriculum focuses on customized instruction dedicated to the corporate culture at Atlas. It also offers firsthand exposure for students to experience what cargo operations are all about.

As reported online by FreightWaves, Dan Bregman, Spartan Education Group V-P of Strategy and Development, said, “We work very closely with Atlas to design a program that creates the skills and competencies that they’re looking for. If I’m a university or flight school and I’ve got 20 airlines all recruiting, it’s really tough for me to tailor my program for any one of those airlines. We are recruiting students from day one who are interested in flying for Atlas, which is different from a lot of other partnerships. We don’t want another airline poaching you. We want to keep you focused on this path that you’ve chosen.”