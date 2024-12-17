FAA Encouraging GA Safety Management Systems

Earlier this month, the FAA issued an Information for Operators (InFO) release encouraging general aviation organizations to develop and implement a voluntary Safety Management System (SMS) that current U.S. standards that are consistent with those of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). This InFO addresses an update published in April 2024 toward that goal, but did not adequately address issues related to operators of “large and turbojet aircraft operated internationally…as well as part 145 repair stations with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) authorizations.”

In the “discussion” section of the IfFO, the FAA described an SMS as integrating “risk management into normal day-to-day business practices.” Under ICAO standards, an SMS is “commensurate with the size and complexity of the operation and meet the criteria established by the State of Registry.” ICAO recommends that a General Aviation SMS include processes to: identify actual and potential safety hazards and assess associated risks; develop and implement remedial action necessary to maintain an acceptable level of safety; and a provision for continuous monitoring and regular assessment of the appropriateness and effectiveness of safety management activities.