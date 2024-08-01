New Round Of Grants Enhance U.S. Airports And Infrastructure

The White House announced on Tuesday (July 30) a new round of FAA airport modernization grants totaling $427 million for 245 separate airport-related infrastructure projects in 39 states. The grants are part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Grant program – which includes $25 billion in terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements, and air traffic infrastructure upgrades.

Airports on the receiving end of the grants include El Paso International Airport in Texas, where $10.6 million will fund the construction of a new general aviation (GA) apron and rehabilitate the existing GA apron pavement. At the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in California, $18.1 million will fund a new taxiway, as well as a new terminal to accommodate additional airline passengers. Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas will receive $4.2 million for improvements to the airfield drainage system and the Runway 13/31 safety area to protect against runway excursions.

FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Shannetta Griffin, P.E., said, “Today’s investment is the second largest in AIG history. We’re supporting safety with lighting and runway signage upgrades and improving the traveler experience with new terminals.”