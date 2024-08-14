Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Drone Infrastructure Takes A Step Forward

A developer of uncrewed traffic management and operational technologies has demonstrated drone inspection capability with the New York Power Authority (NYPA). ANRA Technologies announced today (August 14) that, using multiple…

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

A developer of uncrewed traffic management and operational technologies has demonstrated drone inspection capability with the New York Power Authority (NYPA). ANRA Technologies announced today (August 14) that, using multiple drones to inspect powerlines, it has “displayed the advanced features of its [Mission Management] software, including real-time monitoring, tracking of multiple simultaneous drone operations, and streaming video feeds – all coordinated by ANRA’s airspace management capability.”

ANRA said the technology used in its Mission Management software package promises safety and cost benefits through Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations and “sets a foundation for compliance with anticipated FAA rules.”

ANRA Technologies has been supporting NYPA since 2022. At an August 1 public demonstration in White Plains, New York, ANRA displayed drones performing linear inspections of NYPA’s powerlines using Mission Management and property security monitoring “all coordinated and displayed from the Operations Center.”

ANRA founder and CEO said, "This demonstration underscores the capabilities of our Mission Manager software in real-world scenarios. We are proud to support NYPA in pioneering innovative solutions that enhance operational effectiveness and safety."

"ANRA’s technology offers a transformative approach to our inspection processes,” said NYPA Robotics Program Manager Peter Kalaitzidis, “ensuring greater safety and efficiency. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership holds for the future of UAS Operations."

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Alaska Air Backs JetZero Blended-Wing Design
Aviation NewsAlaska Air Backs JetZero Blended-Wing DesignMark Phelps
Rafales Collide Midair: Two Crewmembers Missing
Aviation NewsRafales Collide Midair: Two Crewmembers MissingMark Phelps
Garmin Announces Runway/Taxiway Safety Software
Aviation NewsGarmin Announces Runway/Taxiway Safety SoftwareMark Phelps
EAA’s AeroEducate Initiative Adds Three Partners
Aviation NewsEAA’s AeroEducate Initiative Adds Three PartnersMark Phelps
Avflight U.S. Network Gains NATA Tier 1 Green Status
Aviation NewsAvflight U.S. Network Gains NATA Tier 1 Green StatusMark Phelps
NTSB Safety Investigation Targets Part 135 Operators
Aviation NewsNTSB Safety Investigation Targets Part 135 OperatorsMark Phelps