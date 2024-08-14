Drone Infrastructure Takes A Step Forward

A developer of uncrewed traffic management and operational technologies has demonstrated drone inspection capability with the New York Power Authority (NYPA). ANRA Technologies announced today (August 14) that, using multiple drones to inspect powerlines, it has “displayed the advanced features of its [Mission Management] software, including real-time monitoring, tracking of multiple simultaneous drone operations, and streaming video feeds – all coordinated by ANRA’s airspace management capability.”

ANRA said the technology used in its Mission Management software package promises safety and cost benefits through Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations and “sets a foundation for compliance with anticipated FAA rules.”

ANRA Technologies has been supporting NYPA since 2022. At an August 1 public demonstration in White Plains, New York, ANRA displayed drones performing linear inspections of NYPA’s powerlines using Mission Management and property security monitoring “all coordinated and displayed from the Operations Center.”

ANRA founder and CEO said, "This demonstration underscores the capabilities of our Mission Manager software in real-world scenarios. We are proud to support NYPA in pioneering innovative solutions that enhance operational effectiveness and safety."