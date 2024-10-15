Nigeria Threatens To Ground 60 Bizjets Over New Duties

Nigeria's government sent its wealthy elite scrambling for their checkbooks on Monday when it threatened to clip their mostly N-registered wings. The country imposed import duties in 2023 on the 60 or so mostly large-cabin foreign-registered bizjets favored by its oil and banking moguls. So far, most of them have ignored the law, but after an audit in June and July the government gave the aircraft owners until Oct. 14 to pay up or have their planes grounded. It's not clear how they would be prevented from flying.