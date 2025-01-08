Report: Gulfstream Hits ‘Metallic’ Object at 27,000 Feet

Multiple news reports are circulating about an incident involving a Gulfstream G550 that apparently struck an unidentified “metallic” object at 27,000 feet off the Florida coast on December 11, 2024. The business jet, registered to what appears to be a financial trust at a Utah bank, departed from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (KFXE) en-route to Westchester County Airport (KHPN) near New York City.

Ryan Graves, self-identified as a former U.S. Navy F/A-18 pilot and co-founder and executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, said a “whistleblower” reported that the object penetrated fan blades and damaged internal engine components, leading to engine failure. Graves said, “The report is being classified as an 'incident and not an 'accident,' which would require a public announcement, investigation by NTSB, and an explanation.” One report cited a large circular indentation on the leading edge of the engine nacelle.