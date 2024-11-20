Clean-Fuel Tax Credits On A Fast Track

Reuters reported Sunday (November 17) that the Biden Administration plans to try to finalize rules on clean-fuel tax credits before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on July 20. A White House official said the intent is to provide credits for producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other lower-emission transportation fuels starting in 2025. “I’m not going to make any announcements,” the official said, “except that we’re working very hard to finish the rules.” The announcement included the caveat that there is no guarantee work will be completed on establishing the rules for clean-fuel tax credits.