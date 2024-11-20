NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Clean-Fuel Tax Credits On A Fast Track

Biden Administration hopes to set rules before leaving office

Mark Phelps
Reuters reported Sunday (November 17) that the Biden Administration plans to try to finalize rules on clean-fuel tax credits before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on July 20. A White House official said the intent is to provide credits for producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and other lower-emission transportation fuels starting in 2025. “I’m not going to make any announcements,” the official said, “except that we’re working very hard to finish the rules.” The announcement included the caveat that there is no guarantee work will be completed on establishing the rules for clean-fuel tax credits.

Earlier this year, according to the Reuters report, President Biden ordered a pause in approvals for liquid natural gas in light of a new study scheduled to be released today (November 20). President-elect Trump has said he would move forward on the LNG approvals.

