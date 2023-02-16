Authorities in northern Alabama say everyone aboard a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter died when it crashed onto the median of a freeway near Huntsville. It’s not known how many crew were on the helicopter. The helicopter was on a routine training mission according to CBS. It’s not believed that anyone on the ground was hurt or killed.

The accident happened about 3 p.m. on Highway 53 about 10 miles northwest of Huntsville. Doorbel video shows the helicopter dropping vertically before dense black smoke rose from the impact site. Rotor noise can be heard as the aircraft appears to dive out of control from at least 1,000 feet.

