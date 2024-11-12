Honeywell/Curtiss-Wright Team On 25-Hour CVR/FDR

Honeywell and Curtiss-Wright corporations announced today (Nov. 12) they are collaborating on developing a combination cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) with 25 hours of recording time. The HCR-25 is now available for certain Boeing and Airbus airliners in response to a mandate from the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act.

Steve Hadden, VP of Services & Connectivity for Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, said, “The Honeywell HCR-25 addresses the need for cockpit voice and data recorders that has been mandated by the FAA to increase flight safety. Honeywell’s collaboration with Curtiss-Wright leverages our joint capabilities to deliver superior audio clarity in combination with data streaming to enable next-generation access to aircraft performance.”

The need for equipment such as the HCR-25 addresses a letter from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) calling for installing 25-hour CVRs at the factory in new aircraft and retrofitting existing airliners. Honeywell said, “The letter highlighted 14 NTSB investigations since 2018 that were hampered by a lack of CVR data because that data was overwritten due to insufficient recording capacity.”