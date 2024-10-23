AOPA Email Spurs Excitement Over Sweepstakes Skylane

In an email today, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) stoked interest from members concerning this year’s 1950s-vintage sweepstakes Cessna 182. The main news, not exactly new, is that the airplane’s instrument panel remake has been completed.

With the goal to maintain the vintage “resto-mod” feel, AOPA tapped Garmin for the ingredients of a panel “that preserves the charm of the original aircraft while integrating cutting-edge Garmin avionics,” including the GFC 500 digital autopilot – technology that the Skylane’s original 1950s pilots couldn’t even dream of. “The new floating panel design, complete with a glove box, has become highly popular among Cessna enthusiasts,” AOPA wrote. Click here for a video tour of the new/old panel.