AOPA Email Spurs Excitement Over Sweepstakes Skylane
AOPA’s “resto-mod” Skylane blends vintage and cutting-edge touches.
In an email today, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) stoked interest from members concerning this year’s 1950s-vintage sweepstakes Cessna 182. The main news, not exactly new, is that the airplane’s instrument panel remake has been completed.
With the goal to maintain the vintage “resto-mod” feel, AOPA tapped Garmin for the ingredients of a panel “that preserves the charm of the original aircraft while integrating cutting-edge Garmin avionics,” including the GFC 500 digital autopilot – technology that the Skylane’s original 1950s pilots couldn’t even dream of. “The new floating panel design, complete with a glove box, has become highly popular among Cessna enthusiasts,” AOPA wrote. Click here for a video tour of the new/old panel.
AOPA shared with members – and prospective members – that the vintage Skylane has also been equipped with Whelen lighting, McFarlane Aviation control knobs, CiES fuel senders, and updated wiring. Next on tap is a Power Flow Systems exhaust and an Electroair electronic ignition. Skylane N4000D will be touring airports nationwide in the run-up to this year’s sweepstakes. Current AOPA members are already entered in the sweepstakes, but the association offers an additional second entry.