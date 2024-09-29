Volunteer Owner-Pilots Needed For Helene Relief

A Texas-based charity is harnessing the power of GA to deliver aid to communities in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina cut off by damage from Tropical Storm Helene. Operation Airdrop has established a base at Concord Regional Airport and is inviting owner-pilots to volunteer to operate supply flights to the storm ravaged area. Pilots without their own aircraft and ground volunteers are also welcome to apply. Most roads remain impassable and whole towns have been virtually obliterated by the massive storm.