CategoriesOur PublicationsAdvertiseAccount

Volunteer Owner-Pilots Needed For Helene Relief

Volunteers and donations are being sought by Operation Airdrop for hard-hit Tennessee and North Carolina communities.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Screenshot/Airdrop

A Texas-based charity is harnessing the power of GA to deliver aid to communities in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina cut off by damage from Tropical Storm Helene. Operation Airdrop has established a base at Concord Regional Airport and is inviting owner-pilots to volunteer to operate supply flights to the storm ravaged area. Pilots without their own aircraft and ground volunteers are also welcome to apply. Most roads remain impassable and whole towns have been virtually obliterated by the massive storm.

"Flight operations will begin on Monday, September 30th, 2024," the group said in a Facebook post. "We’re calling on volunteer pilots to get ready to deploy! Multiple destinations are set, with Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) being our largest, and other locations (with and without airport access) that are in need." Volunteers will get a 75-cent-a-gallon discount on fuel at the Concord FBO. Details for pilot participation is on the organization's Web site.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
NTSB Says Rudders Can Freeze In Hundreds of 737s
Aviation NewsNTSB Says Rudders Can Freeze In Hundreds of 737sRuss Niles
FAA And PASS Forge New Contract
Aviation NewsFAA And PASS Forge New ContractAmelia Walsh
Tyndall Air Force Base Evacuates Aircraft Ahead Of Storm
Aviation NewsTyndall Air Force Base Evacuates Aircraft Ahead Of StormAmelia Walsh
Elon Musk Calls For FAA Administrator’s Resignation
Aviation NewsElon Musk Calls For FAA Administrator’s ResignationAmelia Walsh
Wyoming’s Lake DeSmet Opens To Seaplane Training
Aviation NewsWyoming’s Lake DeSmet Opens To Seaplane TrainingAmelia Walsh
Airliner Passengers Injured After TCAS Alert
Aviation NewsAirliner Passengers Injured After TCAS AlertMark Phelps