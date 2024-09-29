Volunteer Owner-Pilots Needed For Helene Relief
Volunteers and donations are being sought by Operation Airdrop for hard-hit Tennessee and North Carolina communities.
A Texas-based charity is harnessing the power of GA to deliver aid to communities in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina cut off by damage from Tropical Storm Helene. Operation Airdrop has established a base at Concord Regional Airport and is inviting owner-pilots to volunteer to operate supply flights to the storm ravaged area. Pilots without their own aircraft and ground volunteers are also welcome to apply. Most roads remain impassable and whole towns have been virtually obliterated by the massive storm.
"Flight operations will begin on Monday, September 30th, 2024," the group said in a Facebook post. "We’re calling on volunteer pilots to get ready to deploy! Multiple destinations are set, with Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) being our largest, and other locations (with and without airport access) that are in need." Volunteers will get a 75-cent-a-gallon discount on fuel at the Concord FBO. Details for pilot participation is on the organization's Web site.