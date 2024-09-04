Oklahoma State Upgrades With Three SR20 G7s

The primary advancement of the new aircraft is the Garmin touchscreen avionics system, “offering students a training experience that closely mirrors the systems they will encounter in their professional aviation careers and providing them with a competitive edge in the industry,” according to Lance Fortney, Program Manager at the Ray and Linda Booker Oklahoma State University Flight Center. “By having this technology in our fleet, students are getting experience with it and know how to use it when they go on to the airlines.”