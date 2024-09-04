Oklahoma State Upgrades With Three SR20 G7s
OSU adds three new advanced-avionics trainers to its now-45-strong fleet.
Oklahoma State University (OSU) has expanded and upgraded its flight training program with three new Cirrus SR20 G7 trainers. The current fleet includes previous-generation SR20 G6 models.
The primary advancement of the new aircraft is the Garmin touchscreen avionics system, “offering students a training experience that closely mirrors the systems they will encounter in their professional aviation careers and providing them with a competitive edge in the industry,” according to Lance Fortney, Program Manager at the Ray and Linda Booker Oklahoma State University Flight Center. “By having this technology in our fleet, students are getting experience with it and know how to use it when they go on to the airlines.”
But Fortney said there’s an advantage to students being exposed to older avionics systems on the rest of the school’s now-45-strong training fleet. “It’s good to have both,” he said. “While the industry is moving toward more modern technology, understanding older systems gives students a broader base of knowledge.”
OSU’s flight center opened in 2022 south of Stillwater Regional Airport. The program offers a bachelor’s degree in aerospace administration and operations with options in aerospace security, aviation management, professional pilot, and tech service management. OSU also offers master’s and doctoral degrees in aviation and space.