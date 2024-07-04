Palm Beach Residents Upset With Noise Level Study Results

Residents near Lantana Airport in Palm Beach County, Florida, are frustrated by a study showing nearby noise levels are within FAA-mandated limits.

By FAA standards, anything more than 65 decibels would warrant a noise issue, however, the study found no residential areas exceeded that number. The report noted that noise levels were measured for an average day, however, at certain times, noise levels significantly exceeded the daily average and often surpassed the 65-decibel threshold. The study also acknowledged potential discrepancies between annual average noise levels and those recorded during the nine-day study period due to differences in aircraft fleet, operating times, and runway use, as reported by the Palm Beach Post.

Critics argue that the study was flawed since noise levels were measured in July 2021, when COVID-19 was still affecting operations. According to the Palm Beach Post, some residents and local officials also took issue with the county’s decision to rescind a jet ban at Lantana Airport—stressing that aircraft activity has significantly increased. In a letter, Atlantis Mayor Alan Kaulbach criticized the FAA for allowing jets to return citing dangers of faster aircraft operating with slower pistons and helicopters on the field.

To address community concerns, the study recommended extending the length of the noise-abatement runway to accommodate more aircraft and reducing noise impact on residential areas.