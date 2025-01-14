NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Parachute Practise Cited In Glider Bailout Fatality

Flight path of accident aircraft shows the struggle finding lift.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

TSB

Canada's Transportation Safety Board says pilots who routinely wear parachutes should also regularly skydive. The TSB has issued an Air Transportation Safety Investigation Report into a fatal gliding accident near Calgary in May of 2024 in which the pilot, Kerry Stevenson of Calgary, who had more than 30 years of experience, bailed out of his soaring plane in a competition but his chute didn't open. This investigation didn't contain findings or recommendations but the evidence presented suggested the pilot, who had never jumped out of an aircraft before, didn't succeed in operating the parachute. The unactivated parachute was determined to be functional even though it was past its repacking and inspection due dates.

Stevenson was taking part in a cross country soaring competition from the Cu Nim Aerodrome but conditions were poor for that kind of flying. Stevenson and all the other competitors couldn't find lift and many of the others had returned to the grass strip when Stevenson's aircraft stalled and started spinning at about 1,150 AGL. Stevenson jettisoned the canopy and got out but fell to the ground with no canopy and died from his injuries.

The report included a description of the effects of stress on human performance and said regular skydiving might mitigate those effects. "Specifically, it is important to emphasize that the regular practice of skydiving is key to increasing the chances of a successful bailout," the report said. "...it is important that an individual regularly practise an emergency task in order to become familiar with the scenario and perform 'automatically,' without unmanageable demands on their cognitive resources." Stevenson had only practiced bailing out when the glider was on the ground.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Three Arrested For Two Fire-Related Drone Incidents
Aviation NewsThree Arrested For Two Fire-Related Drone IncidentsRuss Niles
Groups Urge Speedy Confirmation of Duffy
Aviation NewsGroups Urge Speedy Confirmation of DuffyRuss Niles
California Fuel Distributors File Unleaded Fuel Court Defense
Aviation NewsCalifornia Fuel Distributors File Unleaded Fuel Court DefenseRuss Niles
Last Four Minutes Of CVR, FDR Data Missing From Jeju Crash
Aviation NewsLast Four Minutes Of CVR, FDR Data Missing From Jeju CrashRuss Niles
Part Shipped, Waterbomber Expected Back In Service Monday
Aviation NewsPart Shipped, Waterbomber Expected Back In Service MondayRuss Niles
Delta 757 Aborts Takeoff, 208 Evacuate In Atlanta
Aviation NewsDelta 757 Aborts Takeoff, 208 Evacuate In AtlantaRuss Niles