Passenger Lunged Into Flight Deck, Almost Caused A Crash

A Montana woman has pleaded guilty to lunging at the controls of Cape Air Cessna 402 just as it was landing at Havre Airport on March 21, 2023 and very nearly causing it to crash. Tracy Lynn Eagleman, 36, of Havre will be sentenced in December and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She's being held in jail until the sentencing. According to a Department of Justice news release, Eagleman became agitated as the plane approached Havre but the pilots were able to calm her. Just as the plane touched down, Eagleman lunged toward the flight deck and pushed full throttle on one of the engines.