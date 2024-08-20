Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Passenger Lunged Into Flight Deck, Almost Caused A Crash

A Montana woman has pleaded guilty to lunging at the controls of Cape Air Cessna 402 just as it was landing at Havre Airport on March 21, 2023 and very…

A Montana woman has pleaded guilty to lunging at the controls of Cape Air Cessna 402 just as it was landing at Havre Airport on March 21, 2023 and very nearly causing it to crash. Tracy Lynn Eagleman, 36, of Havre will be sentenced in December and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She's being held in jail until the sentencing. According to a Department of Justice news release, Eagleman became agitated as the plane approached Havre but the pilots were able to calm her. Just as the plane touched down, Eagleman lunged toward the flight deck and pushed full throttle on one of the engines.

The pilots told investigators the plane was going about 75 knots when Eagleman lunged. The sudden assymetrical thrust caused a yaw but the pilots were able to regain control and stop on the runway. They eventually taxied to the terminal where Eagleman was arrested. She pleaded guilty on Aug. 15 to interfering with a flight crew.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
