PC-12 Crash Claims Members Of Prominent Gospel Singing Group

All seven on board a Pilatus PC-12, including three members of a Georgia-based, Hall of Fame gospel singing group, were killed when it crashed on Friday (July 26) near the Wyoming/Montana border. The accident occurred shortly after the pilot, a family friend of the group members, reported an issue with the autopilot and a loss of control. ADS-B data shows that the trip – which ultimately covered three time zones – originated at 9:24 am EDT from Georgia Regional Airport (KCTJ), stopped at Nebraska City Municipal Airport (KAFK), where a local news outlet reported it took on 200 to 300 gallons, and departed for Billings Logan International Airport in Montana at noon CDT.

About two hours into the flight, while cruising at 26,000 feet, tracking data shows a series of altitude, speed, and heading fluctuations. The pilot reportedly told controllers he had an autopilot issue and was losing control. At one point, the ADS-B data recorded on FlightAware showed a descent rate of 5,545 feet per minute. The airplane crashed near the town of Gillette, Wyoming, about 1:00 local time (MDT), sparking a small fire that was reportedly quickly contained. No one on the ground was injured.

The pilot was identified as Larry Haynie, Chairman of the Georgia Board of Corrections. The 2010-model, 11-seat PC-12/47E (N357HE) was registered to Haynie Enterprises of Henderson, Nevada, on August 31, 2020. Haynie’s wife, Melissa Haynie was also on board.

Among the other passengers were three members of the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame quartet, The Nelons, as reported to the Associated Press by the fourth member of the group. The victims included Kelly Nelon Clark, cofounder of the group, and her husband and band member Jason Clark. Their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler, also a member of the group, was killed as was her husband, Nathan Kistler. Melodi Hodges, identified as a family friend, was the seventh victim. The fourth member of the quarter, daughter Autumn Nelon Streetman, confirmed the identities to AP.

In a statement, Autumn Nelon Streetman wrote: “As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry and Melissa Haynie were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday. Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love, and support as we navigate the coming days.”

According to a statement from the Gaither Music Group, which features a number of gospel performers including the Nelons, the final destination was Seattle, where the group was to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska.