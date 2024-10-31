Pilatus PC-12 Leads US Business Aviation In Flight Activity

Swiss manufacturer Pilatus Aircraft said its PC-12 has emerged as the most frequently flown business aircraft in the USA over the past year.

Dubbed the “World’s Greatest Single”, the PC-12 recorded 316,328 takeoffs, representing 8.8 percent of all business aviation departures in the U.S., as reported by aviation analytics specialist WingX Advance.

According to Pilatus, roughly 70 of the world’s global fleet of over 2,000 PC-12s are in the air at any given time. In 2023, the company manufactured 101 PC-12s from its Swiss manufacturing facility, with nearly half destined for U.S. customers. The global fleet has surpassed ten million flight hours across diverse missions, used for business travel, cargo, air ambulance services, and emergency response.

Pilatus says its latest variant—the PC-12 NGX builds on its predecessor and has proven itself as the most versatile and valued business aircraft in the world with strong residual values, low operating costs, and a proven safety track record.