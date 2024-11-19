Textron Delivers Special-Mission King Air To Peruvian Air

Textron Aviation announced today it has delivered the first of a pair of multi-mission Beech King Air 360CHW twin turboprops to the Peruvian air force. The CHW “special missions” version of the King Air has an expanded cargo door and is optimized for expanded gross-weight operations.

Bob Gibbs, Textron Aviation VP of Special Mission Sales, stressed the flexibility of the aircraft for military use. He said, “The King Air 360CHW delivered to the Peruvian Air Force for aeromedical evacuation (MEDEVAC) can also execute troop and cargo transport, command and control and many other missions. From the coast and the highlands to the Amazon rainforest of Peru, the versatile King Air is well suited to operate in diverse, austere and remote locations.”