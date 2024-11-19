NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Textron Delivers Special-Mission King Air To Peruvian Air

Medevac twin is convertible to multiple missions.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Textron Aviation

Textron Aviation announced today it has delivered the first of a pair of multi-mission Beech King Air 360CHW twin turboprops to the Peruvian air force. The CHW “special missions” version of the King Air has an expanded cargo door and is optimized for expanded gross-weight operations.

Bob Gibbs, Textron Aviation VP of Special Mission Sales, stressed the flexibility of the aircraft for military use. He said, “The King Air 360CHW delivered to the Peruvian Air Force for aeromedical evacuation (MEDEVAC) can also execute troop and cargo transport, command and control and many other missions. From the coast and the highlands to the Amazon rainforest of Peru, the versatile King Air is well suited to operate in diverse, austere and remote locations.”

Textron said its special mission aircraft are capable of executing multiple missions, including air ambulance; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR); utility transport; aerial survey; flight inspection; and training, among others.

Textron expects to deliver the second King Air 360CHW turboprop to the Peruvian air force next year.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Beta Technologies Flies First Production Alia CTOL
Aviation NewsBeta Technologies Flies First Production Alia CTOLMark Phelps
Microsoft Flight Sim Now Offers Joby eVTOL Option
Aviation NewsMicrosoft Flight Sim Now Offers Joby eVTOL OptionMark Phelps
Future Hydrogen VTOL Flies Free
Aviation NewsFuture Hydrogen VTOL Flies FreeRuss Niles
AI Pilot For KC-135 Approved For Flight Testing
Aviation NewsAI Pilot For KC-135 Approved For Flight TestingRuss Niles
Sean Duffy Tapped As DOT Secretary
Aviation NewsSean Duffy Tapped As DOT SecretaryRuss Niles
Business As Usual As Spirit Enters Bankruptcy
Aviation NewsBusiness As Usual As Spirit Enters BankruptcyRuss Niles