Phillips, United Sign Major SAF Supply Deal

Phillips 66 will supply United Airlines with up to eight million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel over the next seven months thanks to incentives from the State of Illinois. Phillips and United have signed a firm agreement for three million gallons to be delivered to O'hare and 600,000 gallons to be delivered to LAX. The deal could be expanded to a total of eight million gallons through the first half of 2025. The SAF, which is made from waste fats, oil and greases, will be blended with regular Jet-A at refineries in Illinois and California. It's not clear what the ratio of SAF to Jet-A will be.