NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Pilot/Olympian Iris Cummings Critchell Dies At 104

Iris Cummings Critchell, Olympic swimmer turned pioneering aviator, broke barriers in aviation and mentored future pilots over a 75-year career.

Amelia Walsh
Amelia Walsh

Iris Cummings Critchell, an aviation pioneer and the last known surviving U.S. Olympic swimmer from the 1936 Berlin Games, passed away at age 104 last week.

According to the New York Times, after competing in the games where she finished fourth in her 100m breaststroke heat in Berlin, Critchell turned her attention to another passion—aviation.

In 1941, during World War II, she became one of the first women to pilot U.S. military aircraft, flying more than 25 types as part of the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs). She was one of only 21 women to fly the P-38 Lightning and among just four to pilot the P-61 Black Widow.

After the war, Critchell and her husband cofounded the aeronautics program at Harvey Mudd College, where she mentored future pilots and astronauts. She also helped develop curricula for the FAA and advocated for women in aviation through her involvement with the Ninety-Nines organization.

With a flying career spanning more than 75 years, Critchell was inducted into the National Flight Instructors Hall of Fame in 2000 and received numerous accolades.  

Amelia Walsh
Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
Related Stories
Chris Rocheleau Appointed Acting FAA Chief Amid Aviation Midair
Aviation NewsChris Rocheleau Appointed Acting FAA Chief Amid Aviation MidairAmelia Walsh
No Survivors In Collision Between CRJ700, Army Black Hawk Helicopter In Washington (Updated)
Aviation NewsNo Survivors In Collision Between CRJ700, Army Black Hawk Helicopter In Washington (Updated)Russ Niles
USAF F-35 Crashes In Alaska: Pilot Safe
Aviation NewsUSAF F-35 Crashes In Alaska: Pilot SafeMark Phelps
Orlando Authority Delays ADS-B-Derived Landing Fees
Aviation NewsOrlando Authority Delays ADS-B-Derived Landing FeesMark Phelps
Flying Eyes Glasses: Versatile, Flexible
FeaturesFlying Eyes Glasses: Versatile, FlexibleLarry Anglisano
White House Addresses NJ Drone ‘Mystery’
Aviation NewsWhite House Addresses NJ Drone ‘Mystery’Mark Phelps