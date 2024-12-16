Pilot Convicted Of Criminal Charges In Fatal Australian Crash

An Australian pilot has been convicted of criminal charges in a fatal crash after his forced landing attempt went wrong. According to the BBC, Leslie Woodall was flying a Cessna 172N with three passengers over the Great Barrier Reef in 2017 when the engine quit. He told court he tried to turn the plane around to a landing spot on a beach behind them rather than ditch because the water was deep and infested with bull sharks. The plane stalled and cartwheeled, killing a 29-year-old British woman and injuring a 21-year-old Irish woman and 13-year-old boy. Woodall was also seriously hurt.