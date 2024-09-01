Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Pilot Takes Future Drone On First Flight

437 Vanguard Loyal Wingman prototype flies.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

The prototype of the future Loyal Wingman unscrewed fighter flew for the first time last week with test pilot Brian Maisler twisting the knobs. The Scaled Composites Model 437 Vanguard took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in California for the local flight and Maisler didn’t mention any hitches. "Today’s first flight was in a good jet with a great team," said Maisler. This is the best part of my job. Thanks to everyone and their two years of hard work culminating in making this an uneventful and fun day."

Although the plane will eventually fly uncrewed in conjunction with crewed aircraft, the Vanguard is believed to be the testbed for basic aerodynamics and performance testing. It’s designed to be a low-cost and even expendable helper on combat missions where it can chip in to the fight with up to 2,000 pounds of weapons, up to and including two AIM 120 missiles. It has a range of 3,000nm and endurance of six hours

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Now Starliner Is Making A Funny Noise
Aviation NewsNow Starliner Is Making A Funny NoiseRuss Niles
California Legislature Passes Leaded Avgas Ban
Aviation NewsCalifornia Legislature Passes Leaded Avgas BanRuss Niles
Boom Supersonic XB-1 Completes Successful Second Test Flight
Aviation NewsBoom Supersonic XB-1 Completes Successful Second Test FlightAmelia Walsh
Ukrainian F-16 Destroyed In Crash Just Weeks After Arrival
Aviation NewsUkrainian F-16 Destroyed In Crash Just Weeks After ArrivalAmelia Walsh
NTSB Issues Safety Alert For Multi-Engine Pilots Regarding Partial Engine Failures
Aviation NewsNTSB Issues Safety Alert For Multi-Engine Pilots Regarding Partial Engine FailuresAmelia Walsh
Aircraft Wreckage Found In Lake Huron 17 Years After Crash
Aviation NewsAircraft Wreckage Found In Lake Huron 17 Years After CrashAmelia Walsh