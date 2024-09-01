Pilot Takes Future Drone On First Flight

The prototype of the future Loyal Wingman unscrewed fighter flew for the first time last week with test pilot Brian Maisler twisting the knobs. The Scaled Composites Model 437 Vanguard took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in California for the local flight and Maisler didn’t mention any hitches. "Today’s first flight was in a good jet with a great team," said Maisler. This is the best part of my job. Thanks to everyone and their two years of hard work culminating in making this an uneventful and fun day."