Pilot, Photographer Killed In CAP Crash

One pilot and a photographer were killed and the co-pilot injured in the crash of a Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182 in Colorado on Saturday. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement identifying the deceased as pilot Susan Wolber and photographer Jay Rhoten. The injured co-pilot, Randall Settergen, was airlifted to a hospital.

The accident occurred during a routine training flight in a mountainous area of Larimer County in northeastern Colorado. Details of the accident have not been released. Polis paid tribute to the victims saying they were "volunteers who wanted to help make Colorado a better, safer place for all." The FAA and NTSB will investigate.