Pilot Released By Papuan Rebels After 19 Months
Phillip Mehrtens appeared to be in good physical condition.
The family of a New Zealand pilot kidnapped 19 months ago have issued a statement thanking the Papuan rebels who snatched him for not killing him. Phillip Mehrtens was released by the West Papua National Liberation Army on Saturday. He told reporters there he was "very happy" to be going home but his family went a step further. In a statement thanking New Zealand, Indonesian and Papuan authorities for their role in freeing Merhtens, the family praised rebel leader Ekianus Kogoya and his followers for "keeping Phil as safe and healthy as their means allowed, and for allowing Phil to get several messages out during this period to let us know that he was alive and okay".
Mehrtens was flying a Helio Courier for Indonesian airline Susi Air when he dropped passengers at a remote airport in the village of Nduga in February of 2023. His passengers were allowed to go to the village but Mehrtens was abducted at gunpoint and the airplane set on fire. He was shown in sporadic videos surrounded by heavily armed rebels. Negotiations for his release have been going on since. He was released to the care of Indonesian officials and appeared thin but in good physical condition.
Newsletter
Aviation news and product reviews for pilots from a fully independent online aviation news service.