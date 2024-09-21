Pilot Released By Papuan Rebels After 19 Months

The family of a New Zealand pilot kidnapped 19 months ago have issued a statement thanking the Papuan rebels who snatched him for not killing him. Phillip Mehrtens was released by the West Papua National Liberation Army on Saturday. He told reporters there he was "very happy" to be going home but his family went a step further. In a statement thanking New Zealand, Indonesian and Papuan authorities for their role in freeing Merhtens, the family praised rebel leader Ekianus Kogoya and his followers for "keeping Phil as safe and healthy as their means allowed, and for allowing Phil to get several messages out during this period to let us know that he was alive and okay".