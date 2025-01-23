Piper Aircraft Scores Major Fleet Agreements

Piper Aircraft continues to expand its global flight training reach—announcing a new partnership with FTEJerez (Flight Training Europe), a renowned flight training academy in Spain, for 20 new Piper Archer DX aircraft.

FTEJerez is known for its training programs and close collaborations with major airlines, including Aer Lingus, British Airways, Etihad, Iberia, and Ryanair. The organization’s CEO Oscar Sordo said FTEJerez has long trusted Piper as a reliable supplier. “The Archer DX will enhance our training capabilities and ensure that our students receive the best possible training in a modern, sustainable, and efficient flying environment,” he said.

In addition to its collaboration with FTEJerez, Piper announced a separate fleet agreement earlier this month with the Air India Flight Training Center. The center has committed to acquiring 93 Archer DX aircraft, with 31 firm orders slated for delivery in 2025 and 62 additional options scheduled for 2026 and 2027.