Florida Tech Adds Four More Piper Pilot 100i Trainers

Melbourne-based Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech) has doubled its fleet of Piper Pilot 100i aircraft, having just taken delivery of four more for a total of eight. Florida Tech fields a total of close to 50 Piper trainers, including Archers, Warriors, Seminole twins, and now the Pilot 100i.

The flight training institution announced the delivery yesterday (August 12), adding that enrollment has grown by 80% over the past three years. Flight operations are projected to grow by 36%. Dr. John Nicklow, President of Florida Tech, said, “At Florida Tech, our students learn by doing, and we are eager to get them into the flight deck of these cutting-edge Piper Pilot 100is to start learning with our amazing flight instructors. What makes all of this even more meaningful is that many of our alumni working at Piper helped design, build and test these aircraft. It’s a high-flying example of the power of a Florida Tech education in action.”