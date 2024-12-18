Piper’s Fury T-Prop Earns UK Certification

As an early holiday present, Piper Aircraft announced yesterday (December 17) that the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted type certification for the M700 Fury turboprop single. The certification includes approval for Flight Into Known Icing (FIKI), and the first delivery is expected before the ball drops in Times Square for the New Year.

The Fury, based on the original Piper Malibu airframe, is Piper’s fastest-ever single-engine aircraft with a maximum cruise speed of 302 knots and a max range of 1,424 nautical miles (but not both at the same time). Powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-52, the Fury also includes important safety features for a top-performance turboprop single, such as the HALO Safety System, featuring Garmin Autoland.

Alex Brown, Commercial Director of British European Aviation Group, which is the Piper Dealer covering Christmas Island, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom, said, “We will soon be announcing dates for a 2025 sales tour across the UK, Ireland, Channel Islands, Spain and Portugal."