Groups Protest Cap On Vets’ Aviation Education Benefits

A coalition of 13 aviation trade organizations has written a letter to Republican and Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives asking that lawmakers remove caps on veterans’ aviation education benefits from current proposed legislation. According to the letter, House Bill H.R. 7323 includes a lifetime cap on post-9/11 GI Bill flight benefits of $115,749 for the 2025-26 academic year.

Citing the fact that veterans are among the best qualified to help stem the current pilot shortage, the groups wrote: “While this is an increase from the $108,480 cap initially proposed, it still represents a substantial limitation on the funds veterans can access for flight training. The high cost of civilian flight training programs, due to their complexity and specialized nature, cannot be adequately covered under these restrictions. As a result, veterans would likely be forced to either abandon their flight training or take on significant personal debt to cover the shortfall.” The letter also points out that other degree programs are not subject to limitations.