Groups Protest Cap On Vets’ Aviation Education Benefits

Industry is rallying to curb limits on funding for veterans’ flight training.

A coalition of 13 aviation trade organizations has written a letter to Republican and Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives asking that lawmakers remove caps on veterans’ aviation education benefits from current proposed legislation. According to the letter, House Bill H.R. 7323 includes a lifetime cap on post-9/11 GI Bill flight benefits of $115,749 for the 2025-26 academic year.

Citing the fact that veterans are among the best qualified to help stem the current pilot shortage, the groups wrote: “While this is an increase from the $108,480 cap initially proposed, it still represents a substantial limitation on the funds veterans can access for flight training. The high cost of civilian flight training programs, due to their complexity and specialized nature, cannot be adequately covered under these restrictions. As a result, veterans would likely be forced to either abandon their flight training or take on significant personal debt to cover the shortfall.” The letter also points out that other degree programs are not subject to limitations.

“This creates an unfair and discriminatory situation,” the letter continues, “where veterans seeking to become pilots face unique financial hurdles not imposed on veterans in other fields. Veterans should have the freedom to pursue the career of their choice, including those in the aviation sector, without facing arbitrary financial limitations.”

Signatories on the letter included:

Air Medical Operators Association

Airborne Public Safety Association

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association

Airlines for America

American Association of Airport Executives

Experimental Aircraft Association

General Aviation Manufacturers Association

National Air Carrier Association

National Air Transportation Association

National Association of State Aviation Officials

National Business Aviation Association

Regional Airline Association

Vertical Aviation International

Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
