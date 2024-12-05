Preliminary Report Offers Few Clues In Fatal HondaJet Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) preliminary report on a HondaJet crash last month, which killed four on board the aircraft and one in a vehicle, offered little insight into the cause of the accident.

The crash occurred Nov. 5 at Falcon Field Airport (KFFZ) in Mesa, Arizona, where the jet was headed for Provo Municipal Airport (KPVU) in Provo, Utah. According to the sole survivor of the incident, the group intended to return to Falcon Field later that day, carrying no luggage for the trip.

The HondaJet was cleared for takeoff from Runway 22L, which the pilot acknowledged. According to the report, the aircraft accelerated to 130 knots but began to decelerate about 3,000 feet down the runway, overrunning the remaining 2,100 feet. It breached the airport perimeter fence, crossed a roadway and collided with a vehicle.

Investigators noted that flight controls were intact from the cockpit to all surfaces, and all major components were accounted for at the crash site. There was no evidence of parts detaching before the impact with the perimeter fence. The control column gust lock was found uninstalled, and no issues were found with the brake or anti-skid system.