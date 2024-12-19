NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Archer Moving In At 400k-Sq-Ft Georgia Factory

Tooling is on the move, as production is scheduled to launch early next year

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Archer

Urban air mobility company Archer announced today it has received a certificate of occupancy for its 400,000-square-foot facility – to be known as “ARC” – in Covington, Georgia, collocated with the Covington Municipal Airport. The company is in the process of moving tooling on-site for producing its Midnight electronic aircraft and production is expected to launch early next year. Archer expects to ramp up to a rate of two aircraft per month by year-end 2025.

The ultimate production goal is 650 aircraft per year by 2030, according to Archer. The factory was constructed through a partnership with Stellantis, which contributed capital, cutting-edge manufacturing technology expertise, and “experienced personnel.”

Stellantis chief manufacturing and supply chain officer Arnaud Deboeuf, said, “Supporting Archer’s electric aircraft growth with our deep manufacturing expertise is a great opportunity for the two companies. Congratulations to the Archer team for this milestone. It is a significant step in our journey together as we take clean mobility to the sky.”

Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein added, “The completion of this facility is a testament to the state of the industry—shifting from R&D into commercialization. With construction on ARC now complete, our team is focused on the start of production planned for early next year. From there, it’s all about execution and scaling.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Air India Flight Academy Takes Three Diamond DA42-VIs
Aviation NewsAir India Flight Academy Takes Three Diamond DA42-VIsMark Phelps
EAGLE Releases Part 1 Of ‘Clear The Air’ Series
Aviation NewsEAGLE Releases Part 1 Of ‘Clear The Air’ SeriesEditorial Staff
Icon President Moving On; Some Production Shifting To China
Aviation NewsIcon President Moving On; Some Production Shifting To ChinaMark Phelps
FAA Institutes Multiple TFRs In Response To NJ Drones
Aviation NewsFAA Institutes Multiple TFRs In Response To NJ DronesMark Phelps
Beware Of Flak Aimed At Rogue UAS
Aviation NewsBeware Of Flak Aimed At Rogue UASMark Phelps
Piper’s Fury T-Prop Earns UK Certification
Aviation NewsPiper’s Fury T-Prop Earns UK CertificationMark Phelps