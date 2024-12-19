Archer Moving In At 400k-Sq-Ft Georgia Factory

Urban air mobility company Archer announced today it has received a certificate of occupancy for its 400,000-square-foot facility – to be known as “ARC” – in Covington, Georgia, collocated with the Covington Municipal Airport. The company is in the process of moving tooling on-site for producing its Midnight electronic aircraft and production is expected to launch early next year. Archer expects to ramp up to a rate of two aircraft per month by year-end 2025.

The ultimate production goal is 650 aircraft per year by 2030, according to Archer. The factory was constructed through a partnership with Stellantis, which contributed capital, cutting-edge manufacturing technology expertise, and “experienced personnel.”

Stellantis chief manufacturing and supply chain officer Arnaud Deboeuf, said, “Supporting Archer’s electric aircraft growth with our deep manufacturing expertise is a great opportunity for the two companies. Congratulations to the Archer team for this milestone. It is a significant step in our journey together as we take clean mobility to the sky.”