NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

EAA Scholarship Program Ups The Ante For Pilot Training

Individuals can receive up to $12,000

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) reported today its EAA Ray Aviation Scholarship program has recorded 600 recipients completing flight training and earning pilot certificates. According to EAA, the completion rate is approximately 80% - nearly an inverse to the national average for flight training.

Funded by the EAA-managed Ray Foundation, established in 1963 to honor James and Joan Ray, the program awards scholarships to qualified applicants to help them achieve aviation ambitions. For 2025, the program has expanded its funding to $2.25 million and boosted each individual scholarship to as much as $12,000.

The program is administered through EAA’s Chapter network. Once a chapter is approved, it nominates a scholarship candidate for final EAA review. All U.S. and Canadian EAA chapters and divisional chapters (Warbirds, Vintage, Aerobatics) are eligible for the full $12,000 grant

Rick Larsen, EAA V-P of Communities and Member Programming said, “EAA and the Ray Foundation continue to see the direct benefit the Ray Aviation Scholarship program has on students with pilot aspirations.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Hybrid-Electric 30-Passenger Airliner to Test in Plattsburgh, NY
Aviation NewsHybrid-Electric 30-Passenger Airliner to Test in Plattsburgh, NYMark Phelps
NASA Completes Initial Tests On X-66 High-Efficiency Airliner Design
Aviation NewsNASA Completes Initial Tests On X-66 High-Efficiency Airliner DesignMark Phelps
GAMA Makes Its Case For Not Crippling GA In Europe
Aviation NewsGAMA Makes Its Case For Not Crippling GA In EuropeMark Phelps
AOPA et al. File Complaint Protesting California 100LL Ban
Aviation NewsAOPA et al. File Complaint Protesting California 100LL BanMark Phelps
Senate Report Challenges Airline Seat/Baggage Fees
Aviation NewsSenate Report Challenges Airline Seat/Baggage FeesMark Phelps
Corrected: EAGLE Warns Pilots To Be Aware Of Varying Fuel Types
Aviation NewsCorrected: EAGLE Warns Pilots To Be Aware Of Varying Fuel TypesMark Phelps