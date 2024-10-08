NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Prosecutors Make Case In 787 Titanium Parts Issue

Metal parts used in Italian-built 787 fuselage sections didn’t meet specs, say prosecutors.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Italian prosecutors say two subcontractors based in that country saved a lot of money but threatened the safety of Boeing 787s by using the wrong metals for parts that hold the airliner together. According to Reuters, the two companies, both of which have gone bankrupt and emerged as new entities, allegedly pumped out the substandard parts for about three years for use in major subassemblies built by state-controlled supplier Leonardo. Boeing discovered the discrepancies in 2021, launching the investigation and prompting a maintenance program to get rid of the connectors, brackets and clips that were supplied by the two companies.

In both cases, the companies used pure titanium for parts that called for a titanium alloy and used aluminum alloys that were cheaper than those specified. Seven people have been charged but no names have been released. The companies get a chance to rebut the allegations and then it's up to a judge to decide if a trial will be held.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
