Prosecutors Make Case In 787 Titanium Parts Issue

Italian prosecutors say two subcontractors based in that country saved a lot of money but threatened the safety of Boeing 787s by using the wrong metals for parts that hold the airliner together. According to Reuters, the two companies, both of which have gone bankrupt and emerged as new entities, allegedly pumped out the substandard parts for about three years for use in major subassemblies built by state-controlled supplier Leonardo. Boeing discovered the discrepancies in 2021, launching the investigation and prompting a maintenance program to get rid of the connectors, brackets and clips that were supplied by the two companies.