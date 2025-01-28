NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

RCAF Training Contractor Buys King Airs

Modernized training fleet almost complete.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

SkyAlyne

The contractor that will run the Royal Canadian Air Force's training program for the next 20 years has signed more deals for new aircraft. SkyAlyne, a partnership between KF Aerospace and CAE, announced Monday they had bought seven new Textron King Air 260s for use in its multi-engine advanced training course at Southport, Manitoba. Graduates go on to fly aircraft like the C-17, C-130, P-8 or A330.

Last week, SkyAlyne inked a deal for three Dash-8-400s that were built by De Havilland Canada before it shuttered its factory in Toronto. The planes have been in storage for several years and are brand-new. Those aircraft will be used to train weapons and sensor operators. The company will also take delivery of 19 Pilatus PC-21 trainers and 23 Grob 120TP turboprop singles that will be basic training and skills evaluation aircraft that will be the first plane that all new pilot recruits fly.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Fighter Pilot Shortage Threatening Readiness
Aviation NewsFighter Pilot Shortage Threatening ReadinessRuss Niles
A320 In Field Almost Dismantled
Aviation NewsA320 In Field Almost DismantledRuss Niles
Environmental Group Disputes FBOs’ Fuel Claims
Aviation NewsEnvironmental Group Disputes FBOs’ Fuel ClaimsRuss Niles
FAA Fast Tracks Electronic Registrations
Aviation NewsFAA Fast Tracks Electronic RegistrationsRuss Niles
Duck DNA Found In Jeju 737 Engines
Aviation NewsDuck DNA Found In Jeju 737 EnginesRuss Niles
Airbus Bows Out Of Cargo Business
Aviation NewsAirbus Bows Out Of Cargo BusinessRuss Niles