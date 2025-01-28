RCAF Training Contractor Buys King Airs

The contractor that will run the Royal Canadian Air Force's training program for the next 20 years has signed more deals for new aircraft. SkyAlyne, a partnership between KF Aerospace and CAE, announced Monday they had bought seven new Textron King Air 260s for use in its multi-engine advanced training course at Southport, Manitoba. Graduates go on to fly aircraft like the C-17, C-130, P-8 or A330.

Last week, SkyAlyne inked a deal for three Dash-8-400s that were built by De Havilland Canada before it shuttered its factory in Toronto. The planes have been in storage for several years and are brand-new. Those aircraft will be used to train weapons and sensor operators. The company will also take delivery of 19 Pilatus PC-21 trainers and 23 Grob 120TP turboprop singles that will be basic training and skills evaluation aircraft that will be the first plane that all new pilot recruits fly.