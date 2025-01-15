Skyguardian Drones To Perform Recon, Surveillance for Canada

The U.S. Air Force announced today it entered into a December foreign military sales contract that will see U.S. drone manufacturer General Atomics provide MQ-9B aircraft to Canada for polar reconnaissance and maritime patrol duties. The contract is valued at $108 million for an undisclosed number of the Skyguardian remotely piloted vehicles.

The MQ-9B is a variant of the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Capable of automatic takeoff, the 79-foot-wingspan MQ-9B can fly as long as 40 hours in all weather conditions and incorporates a Lynx multi-modal radar and infrared imaging sensor. Payload capacity with its nine external hard points is 4,751 pounds – enough for a full complement of 250- and 500-pound bombs.