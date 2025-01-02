Report Finds FAA Ignores Majority Of Whistleblower Complaints

A new Seattle Times report took a deep dive into whistleblower complaints concerning the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing—finding that the agency dismisses the majority of complaints it receives.

Looking at data from 2020-2023, the report found that more than 90 percent of safety complaints ended with no violation found by the FAA. The Times article highlighted that “the FAA dismisses whistleblower complaints on preliminary review when they lack sufficient information to investigate, repeat an allegation that’s already being investigated, or lack a basis for retaliation claims.” The article also noted that it remains unclear how many of the hundreds of complaints dismissed might have merit.

Of the 728 complaints from 2020-2023, only about 8.5 percent resulted in findings of violations, while nearly 40 percent were dismissed before reaching the fact-finding phase, according to the investigation.