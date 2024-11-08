Report Says Boeing Eyeing Sale Of Jeppesen

Bloomberg reported that Jeppesen could top Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg's list of non-core assets being sold to shore up the planemaker's balance sheet. Bloomberg, quoting unnamed sources, said the company is looking for $6 billion for the world's largest provider of aviation charts and air navigation materials to help whittle down its $58 billion in debt. It paid $1.5 billion for the company in 2000 and it's been a reliable cash cow ever since. Boeing also owns digital chart provider Foreflight, which serves Jeppesen data, but there was no mention of Foreflight in the Bloomberg report.