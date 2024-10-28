Report Says North Korean Fighter Pilots Sent To Russia

South Korean media is reporting that North Korean frontline fighter pilots are among the thousands of troops sent to Russia, possibly to join the war in Ukraine. Korea has some of the same old Soviet-era aircraft that Russia is using against Ukraine and their pilots are as good as the Russian fighter jocks according to those sources as reported by bulgarianmilitary.com. The infusion of fresh pilots will help ease a chronic shortage of fighter pilots in the Russian Air Force but there's a potential quid pro quo that has the West even more concerned than the effect on the war in Ukraine.