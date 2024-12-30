Runway Incident Caught On Video

What appears to have been a potential, maybe incipient runway incursion at LAX was caught on video by Airline Videos, a YouTube channel that livestreams movements at the airport. At about 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 27 a Delta Airlines A321 was on the roll on Runway 24 heading for Atlanta. As it accelerated, a Key Lime Air Embraer 135, carrying the Gonzaga University men's basketball team was taxiing to the gate and was told to hold short of the runway and the crew read back the instructions.

After the Delta airplane rotated, a controller is heard ordering the Key Lime crew to "Stop, stop, stop" as it crossed the hold short line. Due to telephoto compression it's hard to tell how close the two aircraft came to each other. The controller later thanked the E135 crew for "holding position" and cleared it to cross the runway.