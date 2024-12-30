Runway Incident Caught On Video
An Embraer E135 crossed the hold short line while a Delta A321 was taking off at LAX Dec. 27
What appears to have been a potential, maybe incipient runway incursion at LAX was caught on video by Airline Videos, a YouTube channel that livestreams movements at the airport. At about 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 27 a Delta Airlines A321 was on the roll on Runway 24 heading for Atlanta. As it accelerated, a Key Lime Air Embraer 135, carrying the Gonzaga University men's basketball team was taxiing to the gate and was told to hold short of the runway and the crew read back the instructions.
After the Delta airplane rotated, a controller is heard ordering the Key Lime crew to "Stop, stop, stop" as it crossed the hold short line. Due to telephoto compression it's hard to tell how close the two aircraft came to each other. The controller later thanked the E135 crew for "holding position" and cleared it to cross the runway.
In a later statement, the FAA acknowledged the incident but didn't mention any further action. "Air traffic controllers directed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to hold short of crossing a runway at Los Angeles International Airport because a second aircraft was taking off from the runway at the time," the agency said in a statement to NBC News. "When the Embraer E135 jet proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop. The jet never crossed the runway edge line." Key Lime Air spokesman Jon Coleman said the airline and FAA are working together on an investigation of the mishap.