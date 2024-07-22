Russia Claims MiGs Turned U.S. Bombers Away From Northern Border

Reuters reported today that Russia has claimed that a pair of U.S. B-52H long-range bombers were turned away from the Russian border by MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets. The action occurred over the Barents Sea, which borders Russia to the north of the Scandinavian Peninsula.

According to the Reuters report, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, “As the Russian fighters approached, the American strategic bombers adjusted their flight course, and subsequently turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation.” Russia claimed the action took place legally, in compliance with international rules of airspace use over neutral waters.

As tensions over the war in Ukraine simmer, such aerial head-to-heads have been reported previously by Russia. Its aircraft have confronted military aircraft from various NATO-aligned countries.

Reuters reported that the U.S. Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment “outside of regular hours.”