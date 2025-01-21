Russians Get Missile Lock On NATO Patrol Plane

France and NATO are protesting after a Russian missile battery locked on to a French Navy maritime patrol over the Baltic Sea last week. The incident is considered a major escalation of the normally carefully orchestrated surveillance operations carried out by both sides in areas like the strategically important Baltic. “On Wednesday night, a French Atlantique 2 maritime patrol aircraft was the target of Russian intimidation,” France's Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu said in a statement. “It was patrolling in international airspace over the Baltic Sea as part of a NATO operation and was illuminated by the fire-control radar of an S-400 ground-based air defense system. This aggressive Russian action is unacceptable.”