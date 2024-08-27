Pennsylvania’s Skyward Joins ACSF’s ASAP Program

Washington, Pennsylvania-based business aviation charter provider Skyward Aviation, founded in 1993, has joined the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP). The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) offers the program as a “valuable tool” that helps identify and reduce potential flight safety concerns through a self-reporting platform.

ASAP provides third-party tracking and corrective action recommendations for maintaining and improving operators’ safety culture, according to ACSF. Its goal is to provide “a voluntary, cooperative, and non-punitive approach to reporting safety-of-flight concerns.”

Gene Pecar, CEO of Skyward Aviation, said, “We believe that safety is a continuous journey, not a destination. By participating in ASAP, we are taking proactive steps to further enhance our safety culture and ensure that we are always at the cutting edge of safety practices.”