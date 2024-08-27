Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Pennsylvania’s Skyward Joins ACSF’s ASAP Program

Washington, Pennsylvania-based business aviation charter provider Skyward Aviation, founded in 1993, has joined the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP). The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) offers…

Image: Skyward Aviation

Washington, Pennsylvania-based business aviation charter provider Skyward Aviation, founded in 1993, has joined the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP). The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) offers the program as a “valuable tool” that helps identify and reduce potential flight safety concerns through a self-reporting platform.

ASAP provides third-party tracking and corrective action recommendations for maintaining and improving operators’ safety culture, according to ACSF. Its goal is to provide “a voluntary, cooperative, and non-punitive approach to reporting safety-of-flight concerns.”

Gene Pecar, CEO of Skyward Aviation, said, “We believe that safety is a continuous journey, not a destination. By participating in ASAP, we are taking proactive steps to further enhance our safety culture and ensure that we are always at the cutting edge of safety practices.”

Bryan Burns, President and CEO of the Air Charter Safety Foundation, said, “We are excited to have Skyward Aviation on board and look forward to supporting them as they further enhance their safety culture through this vital program." 

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
