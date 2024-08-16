Racing Driver Scott Bloomquist Dies In Cub Crash

A man killed in the crash of a J3 Cub in Tennessee on Friday does not appear to have had a pilot certificate. There's a lot of attention on the mishap because the person killed was Scott Bloomquist, 60, a famous dirt track racing driver considered by many to be the best at the sport. Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating along with local authorities, who have set up a staging area near the scene for media and are not letting anyone near the accident scene.

According to an initial report from the FAA, Bloomquist died when the Cub crashed into a barn on the family property in Mooresburg, Tennessee. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. Although there are thousands of posts online by and about Bloomquist, there are no references we could find about flying or photos with an airplane. There are no listings for this Scott Bloomquist on the airmen registry, nor is there a J3 registered to his name or located in Mooresburg.