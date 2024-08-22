Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Signature Aviation Unveils Program For Small Fleet Operators

This week, Signature Aviation, the world’s largest FBO chain, introduced a new membership discount program catered to small and medium-sized turbine aircraft operators. Known as BRAVO by Signature, the new…

This week, Signature Aviation, the world’s largest FBO chain, introduced a new membership discount program catered to small and medium-sized turbine aircraft operators.

Known as BRAVO by Signature, the new hospitality program was developed to address the needs of an often-overlooked segment in private aviation by offering benefits such as Jet A fuel discounts, Signature Gold status, and dedicated email support. According to the company, Members in the BRAVO program can expect “significant Jet A fuel discounts”, while pilots can earn points through membership in Signature’s TailWins program.

Signature says the program has been in development for the past year and tested by some 800 small and medium-sized Jet A operators.

“We have worked closely with small and medium-sized operators to craft a program that’s designed for their unique set of needs,” said Signature’s Chief Commercial Officer Derek DeCross in a statement. “With no membership fees and no contractual commitments, BRAVO by Signature delivers better pricing, recognition, member support and partner benefits, and we will continue to collaborate closely with our BRAVO member community to refine the program to meet their evolving needs.”

Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
