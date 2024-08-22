Signature Aviation Unveils Program For Small Fleet Operators

This week, Signature Aviation, the world’s largest FBO chain, introduced a new membership discount program catered to small and medium-sized turbine aircraft operators.

Known as BRAVO by Signature, the new hospitality program was developed to address the needs of an often-overlooked segment in private aviation by offering benefits such as Jet A fuel discounts, Signature Gold status, and dedicated email support. According to the company, Members in the BRAVO program can expect “significant Jet A fuel discounts”, while pilots can earn points through membership in Signature’s TailWins program.

Signature says the program has been in development for the past year and tested by some 800 small and medium-sized Jet A operators.