New Hangar Complex On Tap For New Jersey Airport

General aviation hangar developer/manager Sky Harbour Group announced this week it has entered into a lease agreement to develop a 10-acre footprint for a Sky Harbour Home Base hangar complex at Trenton-Mercer Airport (KTTN) in New Jersey. The campus will include corporate-jet storage hangars, associated office space, line services for hangar tenants, “critical” operating infrastructure, ramp-parking space for aircraft and ground-side automobile parking.

Tal Keinan, chairman and CEO of White Plains, NY-based Sky Harbour, said, “TTN is Sky Harbour’s fourth airport serving the New York Metro [area]. [KTTN sponsor] Mercer County has been an outstanding partner, and we are grateful for the opportunity to deliver on our commitment to the airport and to the citizens of Ewing Township and Trenton.”