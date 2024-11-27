NASA Completes Initial Tests On X-66 High-Efficiency Airliner Design

NASA reported last week its X-66 Sustainable Flight Demonstrator (SFD) project has completed its first round of low-speed wind tunnel testing at the Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The trials collected measurements on lift and drag under multiple aerodynamic configurations and flight conditions.

The X-66 concept incorporates an “extra-long” (high aspect ratio) strut-braced transonic wing for minimal drag and high aerodynamic efficiency. The ultimate goal is to create a more fuel-efficient airliner. The wind tunnel model has a wingspan of close to six feet and was tested in the 12-foot wind tunnel.