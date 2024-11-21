Skyryse-ACE Partnership Simplifies Black Hawk Helicopter Operations

Aviation tech firm Skyryse has partnered with Black Hawk reseller Ace Aeronautics to integrate SkyOS—a universal flight control system that simplifies aircraft handling, into hundreds of the military helicopters.

According to Skyryse, the partnership, announced in a Nov. 21 press release, aims to transform the iconic military helicopters into the “world’s safest and simplest aircraft to fly.”

The installation work will be done at ACE's facility in Guntersville, Alabama. Skyryse says the partnership meets the growing need for more advanced, safer, and easier-to-use aviation solutions in the civilian sector, especially for public safety, search and rescue, and other life-saving operations. According to the company, ACE also markets Black Hawks internationally, providing an opportunity to introduce SkyOS to global markets.

“For 85 years, helicopters have been flown using the same mechanical controls that Igor Sikorsky used in his first flight,” said Skyryse CEO Mark Groden. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Ace Aeronautics to use SkyOS to bring unprecedented simplicity and safety to the most iconic aircraft to wear Sikorsky’s name, allowing operators of all experience levels to fly with confidence.”

ACE’s CEO Rich Enderle added, “The Black Hawk helicopter is a proven workhorse that has performed countless missions around the world for almost 50 years.”