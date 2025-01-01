Slovenia’s Gogetair Chooses Turboprop Power

Slovenian aircraft manufacturer Gogetair has taken a different approach to the issue of avgas availability worldwide. While there are a number of piston engines capable of operating on more readily available jet fuel, late last year, Gogetair flew its top-of-the-line G750 aircraft with a Turbotech TP-R90 turboprop engine. Rated at roughly 122 shaft horsepower, the French-built TP-R50 is a regenerative turbine with a heat exchanger to mix intake air with exhaust gas to be reinjected into the combustion chamber. This enables a low fuel burn and the flexibility to use multiple types of fuel.

With 2+2 seating, the Gogetair G750TP offers not only low fuel burn and reduced emissions, but also reduced vibration levels for greater passenger comfort. Time between overhaul is projected to be 3,000 hours, so maintenance costs will also be lower than those of a conventional piston-engine light aircraft. Cruise speeds for most powerful piston versions of the aircraft are in the 160-knot category, with range figures of around 1,100 nautical miles.

While Turbotech cites its TP-R50 as a “relatively new engine,” it has appeared on a number of different light aircraft, including a helicopter. Gogetair says its G750 offers some specific advantages when it comes to integrating with the TP-R50. First, the structural design of the aircraft offers an optimized center of gravity that “results in better flight stability and handling.” The G750’s larger structural design also offers greater opportunity for added fuel capacity. Finally, Gogetair cites the “focus on strength and durability,” of its 1,653-pound-MTOW design as making its aircraft “more robust than many in the same class, offering better safety margins and the ability to carry heavier payloads of optional equipment without compromising performance.”